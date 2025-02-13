Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the January 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Sandstorm Gold
Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Price Performance
SAND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.10.
Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sandstorm Gold
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.