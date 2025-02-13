Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 337 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2,084.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.04 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.35 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $45,282.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,746.88. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

