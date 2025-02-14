Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,855.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,440. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.12 and a 200-day moving average of $125.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ELF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

