2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTC:TTBKF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTC:TTBKF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.
2020 Bulkers Price Performance
2020 Bulkers stock opened at C$10.63 on Friday. 2020 Bulkers has a 12 month low of C$10.60 and a 12 month high of C$15.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.22.
2020 Bulkers Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 2020 Bulkers
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- MicroStrategy’s 8% Preferred Stock: What Investors Should Know
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Biotechs on the Brink: 2 Stocks With Huge Potential
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Silicon Valley’s Sleeping Giant? Intel’s Comeback in Focus
Receive News & Ratings for 2020 Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2020 Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.