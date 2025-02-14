2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTC:TTBKF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTC:TTBKF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

2020 Bulkers Price Performance

2020 Bulkers stock opened at C$10.63 on Friday. 2020 Bulkers has a 12 month low of C$10.60 and a 12 month high of C$15.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.22.

2020 Bulkers Company Profile

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. 2020 Bulkers Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

