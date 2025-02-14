Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,036 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

BAR opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $28.91.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.