Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $973.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $674.27 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $642.00 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $710.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $901.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

