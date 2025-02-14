Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $973.13.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of REGN opened at $674.27 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $642.00 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $710.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $901.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.73.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.