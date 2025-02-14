Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Gregory K. Peters Sells 4,939 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,043.69 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,045.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $924.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.32. The company has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

