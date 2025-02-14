TSP Capital Management Group LLC Increases Position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Xperi by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 12.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Xperi by 197.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 46,426 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ XPER opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. Xperi Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Analyst Ratings

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Company Profile

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

