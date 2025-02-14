iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Trimmed by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IVE stock opened at $197.04 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.37.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

