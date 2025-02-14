National Bank Financial Comments on Uranium Royalty FY2025 Earnings

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Uranium Royalty in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uranium Royalty’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on Uranium Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares set a C$4.25 target price on Uranium Royalty and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.08.

Uranium Royalty Trading Down 2.1 %

URC opened at C$3.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.35. Uranium Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$4.30. The company has a market cap of C$443.57 million, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.



