eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.0 million-$21.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.6 million. eGain also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.140-0.160 EPS.

eGain Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. eGain has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $178.82 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, analysts predict that eGain will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

