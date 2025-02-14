Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 544 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,382 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $309.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.58 and its 200-day moving average is $292.08. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

