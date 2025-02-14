Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.63 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 427.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,355 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 248,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

