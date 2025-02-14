Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Family Capital Management Inc.

Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Family Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $248.09 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.62.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

