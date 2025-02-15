Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.69 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 22.14 ($0.28). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 22.14 ($0.28), with a volume of 12,006 shares changing hands.
Safestay Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £14.94 million, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.69.
About Safestay
Safestay’s mission at each of its locations is to provide a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable space that caters to the needs of different travellers.
