Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,647 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $673.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $709.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $900.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $642.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.