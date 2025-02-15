Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 27.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $485.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $485.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.99. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.33 and a 12 month high of $571.41.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.46%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.