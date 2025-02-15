Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.15. Aspen Group shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 23,700 shares.

Aspen Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.03.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

