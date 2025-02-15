Head to Head Survey: Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) and Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Security Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $5.56 million 9.15 -$3.09 million ($0.74) -15.83 Security Bancorp $17.22 million 1.51 $3.27 million N/A N/A

Security Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp.

Get Catalyst Bancorp alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp N/A -3.78% -1.08% Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Security Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Catalyst Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

About Security Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans, lines of credit, and real estate lending. In addition, the company provides financial services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.