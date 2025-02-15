Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.