Similarweb’s (SMWB) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Similarweb from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Similarweb Stock Performance

NYSE SMWB opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. Similarweb has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $875.96 million, a P/E ratio of -98.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Similarweb will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Similarweb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth $22,536,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Similarweb by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 53,945 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at $9,563,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

