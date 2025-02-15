Head-To-Head Survey: Lucky Strike Entertainment (LUCK) and Its Competitors

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lucky Strike Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lucky Strike Entertainment and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors 49 355 798 8 2.63

Lucky Strike Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.36%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential downside of 0.08%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.15 billion -$83.58 million -1,227.77 Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors $1.71 billion $10.39 million -81.71

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lucky Strike Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 1.51, suggesting that their average share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucky Strike Entertainment 1.11% -35.76% 1.68% Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors -16.33% -3.84% -4.01%

Dividends

Lucky Strike Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Lucky Strike Entertainment pays out -2,197.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.7% and pay out -77.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lucky Strike Entertainment is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment competitors beat Lucky Strike Entertainment on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

