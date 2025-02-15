Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.56. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Fantex Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.
Fantex Company Profile
Fantex, Inc (Fantex) is an early-stage start-up company. Fantex is a brand acquisition, marketing and brand development company. The Company is focused on acquiring minority interests in the income associated with the brands of professional athletes. Its operations consist of evaluating, targeting and accessing brands, and negotiating the acquisition of minority interests in those brands that meet its criteria.
