Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Raised by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 336,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after buying an additional 160,409 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $55,456,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $10,853,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 455,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,844 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.3 %

F opened at $9.48 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

