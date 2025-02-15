Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,660 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 4.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,137,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after buying an additional 145,583 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Stellantis by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 670,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 99,388 shares in the last quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,019,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 28.3% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 537,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 118,635 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLA opened at $14.04 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

