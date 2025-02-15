Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. to Introduce AVA Gen 4 AI-Powered Access Control

On February 13, 2025, Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. will be unveiling an innovative offering by its subsidiary RAD. The press release, titled “AITX’s RAD Announces AVA Gen 4 AI-Powered Access Control for HOAs and Commercial Applications,” is set to be released on the mentioned date.

This development marks a significant step for the company, offering advanced AI-powered access control solutions tailored for Homeowners Associations (HOAs) and commercial applications. The exhibit attached to the Form 8-K filing, labeled 99.1, contains detailed information regarding this announcement.

As stated in the filing, the information provided in this Current Report on Form 8-K, particularly related to Item 8.01 and the press release included as Exhibit 99.1, is being disclosed according to the stipulations of Form 8-K. This data is not considered a formal filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is not to be incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act. Furthermore, the report clarifies that this disclosure does not imply the materiality of the enclosed information.

In line with regulatory requirements, the filing lists the attached exhibits. Exhibit 99.1 showcases the press release concerning the AVA Gen 4 AI-Powered Access Control system, demonstrating the company’s commitment to cutting-edge AI technology in the security domain.

The signing of the document by Steven Reinharz, the Chief Executive Officer of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc., certifies the accuracy and validity of the information presented in this report.

It is evident from this disclosure that Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. continues to focus on advancing innovative AI solutions, as exemplified by the upcoming release of AVA Gen 4 for enhanced access control functionalities tailored for specific customer segments.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

