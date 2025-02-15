Brokers Offer Predictions for Organigram FY2027 Earnings

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Organigram in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s FY2028 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Organigram alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OGI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Organigram from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Organigram Trading Down 5.7 %

Organigram stock opened at C$1.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$223.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. Organigram has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.31.

Organigram Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.