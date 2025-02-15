Leerink Partnrs Comments on Nkarta FY2029 Earnings

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nkarta in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will earn ($1.74) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Nkarta from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nkarta from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nkarta from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Nkarta Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NKTX opened at $2.21 on Friday. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $155.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nkarta

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $38,231.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,689.80. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.