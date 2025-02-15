Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.05 and traded as high as $78.00. Onex shares last traded at $77.75, with a volume of 17,625 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised Onex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Onex Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0721 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.18%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

