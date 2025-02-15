Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $240.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $244.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total value of $3,618,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,466.72. This represents a 56.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,854.40. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,766 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

