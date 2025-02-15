Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Everi has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32.

In related news, EVP David Lucchese sold 45,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $613,016.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 542,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,669.44. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $673,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,032,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,901,875.14. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,476 shares of company stock worth $3,221,716. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Everi by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Everi by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

