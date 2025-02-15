StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.30.
About SeaChange International
