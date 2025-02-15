Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RSG. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Republic Services Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE RSG opened at $230.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services has a one year low of $177.03 and a one year high of $232.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. The trade was a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

