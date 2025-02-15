Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43, Zacks reports. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 3.4 %

SBH stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sally Beauty

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at $614,825.19. This represents a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $62,479.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,433.05. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

