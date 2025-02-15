Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.330-1.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $141.8 billion-$141.8 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE HMC opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

