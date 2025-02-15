Trademark Financial Management LLC Buys 4,057 Shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVSD. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

AVSD opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.86. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $61.17.

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

