Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $372,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Target by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $127.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.