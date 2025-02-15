Trademark Financial Management LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Trademark Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,915 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.35.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

