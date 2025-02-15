Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lessened by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 14.9% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $275.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $233.42 and a 1-year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

