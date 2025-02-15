Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,178,000 after buying an additional 665,485 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 84,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

