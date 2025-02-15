EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

NYSE:EQT opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89. EQT has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

