Vicus Capital Invests $256,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after buying an additional 40,498,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,568,000 after buying an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,365,000 after buying an additional 808,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,478,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,192,000 after buying an additional 1,004,603 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 38,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,239.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $405,296,576.58. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,755,242.88. This trade represents a 87.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,346,976 shares of company stock worth $642,660,729. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $119.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $120.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

