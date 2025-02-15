WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from WAM Leaders’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

WAM Leaders Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.29.

Get WAM Leaders alerts:

Insider Activity

In other WAM Leaders news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 23,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$28,758.08 ($18,317.25). Insiders acquired a total of 86,238 shares of company stock valued at $106,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

WAM Leaders Company Profile

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Leaders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Leaders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.