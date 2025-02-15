AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 157,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUDC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AudioCodes from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.
AudioCodes Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $11.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $355.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.80.
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.32%. Analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AudioCodes Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 3%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.
About AudioCodes
AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.
