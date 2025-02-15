WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.60 and traded as high as $12.73. WVS Financial shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

WVS Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

WVS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. WVS Financial’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.