Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Up 45.6% in January

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,047,200 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the January 15th total of 2,780,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 119.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infineon Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Infineon Technologies stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS IFNNF opened at $39.03 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

