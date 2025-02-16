Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Update

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the January 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEL
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy
Genesis Energy Stock Performance
Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $15.17.
Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $725.55 million during the quarter.
Genesis Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -89.19%.
About Genesis Energy
Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genesis Energy
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.