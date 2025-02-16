Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Update

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the January 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,390,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,929,000 after acquiring an additional 178,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,665,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,169,000 after purchasing an additional 418,555 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,105,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 59,263 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 855,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $725.55 million during the quarter.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -89.19%.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.