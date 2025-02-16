Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in January

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LEFUF opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.66.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
