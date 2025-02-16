Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in January

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LEFUF opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.66.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon’s Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon’s and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

