iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 345.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

