WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 850 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Target by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Target by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 94,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $127.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

